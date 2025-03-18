Woman charged in connection to weekend homicide on E. Armour in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, woman is facing a felony gun charge in connection to an incident on Sunday, March 16, that left a man dead.

Mary McDaniel, born in 1966, was charged Monday with one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Around 2:15 p.m. Sunday, KCMO police were called to an apartment unit in the 400 block of E. Armour Boulevard on a report that someone had been shot.

When police arrived, they located a male victim, later identified as 43-year-old Terrance Frost, deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

According to court documents filed by the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, McDaniel and Frost, who were known to each other, had a dispute over living arrangements. A gun was present during the dispute. McDaniel allegedly told police at some point during a struggle the gun went off and struck Frost.

McDaniel was taken into custody. On Tuesday, a Jackson County Circuit Court judge issued an emergency mental health evaluation to be performed on McDaniel.

She remains in custody.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.