Woman charged in fatal crash on Interstate 35

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman has been charged in connection to a fatal crash that occurred earlier this week on Interstate 435 in Kansas City, Missouri.

McKinzy Kuykendall faces one count of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and one count of driving while revoked/suspended, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, police department.

The crash Wednesday at I-435 north of Eastwood Trafficway resulted in the death of 50-year-old Derrick L. Holloman, of Independence.

A KCPD crash report stated that the driver a Chevrolet Traverse rear-ended a Toyota RAV4 that was stopped on the shoulder of the interstate.

