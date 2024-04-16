Woman charged in pedestrian death at University of Kansas Cancer Center dragged victim 160 feet

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 24-year-old woman charged in the hit-and-run death of a man at the University of Kansas Cancer Center in Fairway dragged the victim about 160 feet with her pickup truck, court documents state.

Kelsi Carmack, of Kansas City, Kansas, was charged last month in Johnson County District Court with failure to stop at an accident/known death.

The crash happened about 7:50 a.m. on March 28 and killed 94-year-old William Ward of Leawood.

A black, 2007 GMC Sierra driven by Carmack hit Ward in the parking garage of the cancer center at 2650 Shawnee Mission Parkway.

Officers found the pickup truck parked in the garage one level above where Ward was found, according to the court document.

Carmack was inside the cancer center with a patient when police asked to speak with her about a traffic accident.

She was taken to the Johnson County Sheriff's Operations Building where she spoke with law officers.

Carmack told investigators she thought she got to work at the cancer center about 7:50 a.m.

She also said she work up late after tossing and turning all night and getting little sleep, according to the court document.

Carmack also told investigators she had taken two nighttime sleep aids before bed.

She said pulled into the parking garage and the sun was in her eyes when she went up a ramp at about 10 mph, the court document states.

A deputy asked Carmack if she noticed anything as she walked into work and she said she noticed people running down the aisle, but did not know where they were going, according to the court document.

Carmack said she felt a tug on her tire when turning onto the ramp, but she had been in a traffic accident a few weeks ago.

The damage to her truck caused a tire to run against the fender, she told investigators.

Carmack, according to the court document, repeatedly denied knowing she hit anyone, saying the sun was in her eyes and she was tired.

The document states Carmack knew she had struck someone, "saw others rush to William's aid and continued her day as if nothing had happened."

Carmack is scheduled for a court hearing at 11:30 a.m. on June 7 in Johnson County District Court.

