Woman charged in shooting death of husband in his home bedroom

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County prosecutors Friday charged a 40-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, woman in the shooting death of her husband earlier this week.

In the early morning hours of Wednesday, Aug. 31, police responded to a home in the 1700 block of Gillespie Place on a reported shooting.

When they arrived, they located a woman, later identified as Melanie Biggins, performing CPR on her husband in their bed. Paramedics would eventually declare the man, identified as Etienne McEwan, dead at the scene.

During their investigation, police learned that Biggins had purchased a .38 special handgun in July and allege that was the weapon used to kill McEwan.

In questioning with detectives, Biggins was unable to explain how the weapon was located under a bed in a separate room in the house. When asked about the couple’s relationship, Biggins said they had been legally married for nine years but she had recently wanted to get a divorce. She told detectives that because of the couple’s financial problems, divorce was “not an option.”

Biggins faces charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Prosecutors have requested a $250,000 bond.

