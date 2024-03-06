Woman charged with abandoning corpse found last month in Jackson County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman is charged with abandoning a corpse after the victim suffered a drug overdose in a motel room and was dumped in a ditch in Jackson County.

Jackson County Sheriff's deputies found the body of Charles Stutts, 39, of Kansas City, Missouri, wearing only blue jeans, partially covered by brush and wrapped in an orange extension cord, according to a court document.

Investigators made contact with Nena Nix, 40, who lived at a hotel in Blue Springs.

She told investigators she had not had contact with Stutts for months and did not know why he would come to the hotel.

After further investigation, detectives went to the Blue Springs hotel and arrested Nix on a 24-hour hold, a court document states.

Nix allgedly provided numerous false statements to investigators and was confronted about her lies.

She told them Stutts came to her room and the two got into an argument.

Stutts allegedly injected illegal drugs into his body and began to overdose a short time later.

Nix told investigators she panicked and did not call for help, the court document states.

Her friends told her not to call police or for an ambulance.

Instead, they removed Stutts' body from the room and left him on the side of the road, according to the court document.

Nix told investigators she knew it was wrong to dump the body, but she was scared and "did not want to be associated with the overdose, as she has a criminal record and is on parole.

A judge set her bond at $15,000.

