Woman dies from injuries sustained in Aug. 4 shooting near Waldo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman died from injuries sustained in an Aug. 4 shooting near Kansas City, Missouri's Waldo neighborhood, police said.

On Aug. 4, police responded around 4:15 a.m. to East Gregory Boulevard and Holmes Road on an emergency medical services call.

Officers located a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds inside a car.

The woman, identified as 20-year-old Shamya Oliver, was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Aug. 12, Oliver succumbed to her injuries, police said. The man was treated and released from a hospital.

A preliminary investigation found the victims may have been shot from a different vehicle.

Police believe the shooting happened between Gregory Boulevard and Holmes Road and Gregory Boulevard and Prospect Avenue.

Investigators are asking anyone along Gregory Boulevard between The Paseo and Oak Street, two blocks north and two blocks south of Gregory, to check doorbell and camera footage.

Specifically, police are asking people to check between 4:12 and 4:15 a.m. on Aug. 4.

Police are looking for footage that shows the victims' vehicle, a grey Jeep Renegade with black wheels and black trim, traveling westbound.

Investigators are also searching for footage that shows any vehicle or people near the victims' vehicle in that time frame.

No word on what led to the violence.

—