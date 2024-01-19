Watch Now
Woman dies in Shawnee house fire started by unattended cooking, authorities say

Posted at 7:27 PM, Jan 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-18 20:27:03-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman died in a Shawnee house fire started by unattended cooking earlier this week, authorities said.

The blaze started at the home located in the 21300 block of W 51 Street on Tuesday.

Fire crews responded to the home and located the woman, identified as 65-year-old Patricia Stevenson, inside.

Stevenson was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries and later succumbed to them.

An investigation found the fire was accidental and started by unattended cooking.

The Shawnee Fire Department is encouraging people to test and maintain smoke alarms.

The department said it can provide and install smoke alarms at no charge.

Those interested in scheduling an appointment for smoke alarm installation can call (913)-631-1080.


