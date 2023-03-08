Woman in custody after crash that left 3-year-old dead, 6 injured

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The driver of a crash that left a 3-year-old dead and six people injured Tuesday afternoon in Cass County, Missouri, has been arrested.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the 65-year-old Arkansas woman was arrested on suspicions of felony child endangerment and driving while impaired.

The woman has not been officially charged as toxicology test results are pending.

The crash occurred Tuesday at around 4 p.m. when the vehicle went off-road and rolled over.

The woman was driving a 2000 Ford Explorer north on Missouri 7 near Freedom Road, south of Harrisonville, Missouri.

The 3-year-old girl was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Including the driver, there were six other people in the car who suffered moderate to serious injuries.

After the crash, those injured were transported to an area hospital.

It is unknown if the driver remains in the hospital as of Wednesday afternoon.

The highway patrol continues to investigate the crash.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .