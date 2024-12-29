Woman shot, killed in the 7600 block of Monroe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating after a woman was shot in the 7600 block of Monroe Avenue.

Shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday officers were dispatch on a sound of shots.

While enroute to the scene they were flagged down by an individual who was transporting a shooting victim to the hospital.

Officers removed the female victim who was unresponsive and suffering from gunshot trauma from the vehicle, and rendered aid until emergency personnel responded.

The woman was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Detectives are working to gather information on what led up to the shooting, and gathering evidence and talking to any possible witnesses.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call police.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.