KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman wanted in an August 2020 murder in Kansas City, Missouri, has been added to the FBI’s 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list.

FBI KC Special Agent in Charge Jeff Berkebile, KCPD Chief Stacey Graves and Jackson County Prosecutor Melesa Johnson gathered Tuesday morning to make the announcement.

Woman wanted in 2020 Kansas City, Missouri, murder added to FBI’s 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list

KaShawn Nicola Roper, 50, was charged in September 2020 with second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon in the murder of Jazmyn Henrion, 23.

A federal arrest warrant was issued for Roper in July 2021.

KCPD was called around 3:35 a.m. on Aug. 23, 2020, to Research Medical Center.

Two of the five occupants who arrived by private vehicle had been shot.

Henrion died of her injuries. A second female was shot in the shoulder and survived.

Police determined the shooting occurred outside a residence near 68th and Cleveland.

A witness told police they were called by “D” to go to his house to celebrate “D” and his mother (Roper) moving to Texas. The residence was not familiar to all passengers in the car, according to a court document.

When the vehicle pulled up, Roper was in the roadway talking to someone in another vehicle.

After the front passenger exited to talk to “D,” Roper approached the driver’s side of the vehicle. Witnesses said Roper was talking “crazy” about those inside the vehicle, saying they were “eyeing” or “mean mugging” her.

The driver said she didn’t like how Roper was acting, especially because Roper was known to carry a gun, so they asked the front passenger to get back in the car.

MORE | FBI 10 Most Wanted Fugitives poster for Roper

Multiple witnesses noted Roper reached inside her bag before gunshots rang out.

Surveillance footage from a nearby security system captured Roper pointing a handgun at the vehicle as it was driving away. Additionally, “D” was captured firing shots into the air and into the ground.

Roper was then caught on video leaving the area in an unknown vehicle.

The FBI says Roper should be considered armed and dangerous. She has ties to Kansas, Nebraska, Texas, Colorado, Georgia and South Dakota.

FBI Kansas City KaShawn Nicola Roper

Roper is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes, pierced ears and several tattoos — on her left arm, upper left arm, upper right arm, back, left calf, neck, right wrist, right breast and abdomen.

A reward of up to $1 million is being offered for information that leads directly to her arrest.

“Today’s announcement should send a clear message: The FBI never forgets,” the FBI's Berkebile said during the press conference.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should contact the nearest law enforcement agency. Tips can also be shared via the FBI's toll-free line (1-800-225-5324), directly with FBI KC (816-512-8200) or online at tips.fbi.gov.

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If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.