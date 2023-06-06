Woman wanted in Blue Springs hotel shooting taken into custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Blue Springs confirmed Tuesday a 24-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, woman wanted in connection with a hotel shooting last month has been taken into custody.

A Blue Springs Police Department spokesperson said Sarah J. Thrasher was taken into custody around 11 p.m. Monday by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Thrasher was wanted for a May 20 shooting at a Blue Springs hotel during which a 36-year-old man and a 7-year-old girl were shot.

On June 1, police distributed a flyer seeking Thrasher’s arrest. Later that same day, the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced charges against Thrasher connected to the May 20 incident.

Thrasher was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action in the shooting at SureStay Plus Hotel, 701 NW South Outer Road.

