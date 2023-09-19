Wrong-way driver critically injured in Monday night crash in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A wrong-way driver suffered critical injuries Monday night in a crash along Bruce R. Watkins Drive near East 39th Street in KCMO.

The crash happened at 5:17 p.m. on the northbound side of the Bruce R. Watkins Drive.

Police said a white Dodge Ram 3500 Pro Master truck was going north on Watkins Drive when he saw vehicles in front of him moving to the right.

The driver of the truck saw a blue Chevrolet Cruze driving south in northbound lane the truck was in.

The truck driver tried to move over, but the two vehicles collided head-on, police said.

The Chevrolet Cruze driver suffered critical injuries. Police are investigating where the Cruze driver got onto the busy roadway. The Dodge Ram 3500 Pro Master truck suffered minor injuries.

