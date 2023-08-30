Wyandotte County DA clears officer who shot, killed KCK man while responding to overdose call

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas, police officer who shot and killed a man while responding to an overdose call in February won't face charges, the Wyandotte County District Attorney's Office said Wednesday.

Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree said that after reviewing the case, his office found the officer acted within the bounds of law.

The shooting, which unfolded on Feb. 3, 2023, in the 5200 block of Rowland Avenue, left 50-year-old John Anderton dead.

Officers had responded to reports of an overdose at a home a couple blocks from where the shooting occured.

There they located a man and woman suffering from an overdose and later spotted Anderton leaving the scene on a bike.

Officers tracked Anderton down and an altercation ensured, eventually leading to the officer shooting Anderton.

Investigators later found a gun near Anderton and Dupree's investigation found he was reaching for it during the altercation.

"The officer ordered Anderton to stop reaching," Dupree said in a statement. "Anderton did not comply. The police recovered the gun at the scene. The officer acted within the bounds of well-established use of force law in Kansas."

