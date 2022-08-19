Wyandotte High briefly ‘locked out’ after student brings gun to school, flees

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A student was taken into custody outside Wyandotte High School after he allegedly brought a gun to school and fled from police.

The incident happened shortly before 11:15 a.m. on Friday.

School officials were notified that a student had brought a gun to school in his backpack, according to Kansas City Kansas Public Schools.

Police officers at Wyandotte High confronted the student, who fled outside the building.

Kansas City, Kansas, police also responded to the scene.

The student dropped the gun and fled, according to police.

The gun was recovered and the student was taken into custody without incident and "there is no active threat" at the school, according to KCKPD.

Officers remain on scene to ensure security and as part of the ongoing investigation, police said.

Wyandotte High, which is located at 2501 Minnesota Avenue, was placed on a “lockout” for about 45 minutes, but the school has since returned to normal operations, but parents of students at the school can come to pick up their children if they want.

Students returned to the KCK School District earlier this week and school was in session at the time of the incident, but no one was injured during the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

