Arrowhead Stadium among venues cleared as polling locations in November election

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Election Board has cleared the way for Arrowhead Stadium to be a centralized polling place for Kansas City, Missouri, voters in Jackson County to vote, 41 Action News confirmed Wednesday.

Sean Kieffer, director at the Kansas City, Missouri, Election Board, said any voter within KCEB's jurisdiction (those who live within the city limits of Kansas City, Missouri, in Jackson County, Missouri) will be allowed to vote at the stadium using voting machines.

"It's big. They have a beautiful facility and ample space," Kieffer said. "Ample space is one of the things we look for where people can do proper social distancing."

This upcoming November election, Arrowhead Stadium will serve Jackson County as a polling location.



Make sure you are registered to vote 🗳 https://t.co/Jyk3udF2EM pic.twitter.com/rj9yOHYzB6 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 16, 2020

The city also is considering Bartle Hall and the Kansas City Urban Youth Academy as additional polling locations for the Nov. 3 general election.

When deciding on locations, Kieffer said the election board requires places to have free parking, numerous outlets, handicap accessibility, as well as heating and cooling.

Kansas City currently has 76 polling locations, one central polling location and is working to secure other polls.

"It's a good idea, it makes me proud," said Kansas City voter Charleen Hunter. "Different cities have turned basketball arenas into voting places. I think it's wonderful."

Mizzou Arena in Columbia also will be used as a polling location in the upcoming November election, the Tigers basketball team announced Wednesday.

The initiative, "is assisting its student-athletes in the voter registration process and providing educational sessions and resources from community experts for student-athletes, coaches and staff," the team said.

Editor's note: An earlier version of the story listed the wrong date for the November general election, which will be on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

