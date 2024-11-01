Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab predicts 2024 turnout will surpass 2016

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Secretary of State Schwab estimates this year’s general election turnout will exceed that of the 2016 general election.

In a news release, Schwab said that 516,776 ballots have been cast already in the state through a mix of in-person and mail-in ballots.

That amounts to a 25 percent turnout days before Tuesday’s Election Day.

Advance in-person voting continues through noon on Monday. Check with your local election office for hours and locations. Additionally, mail ballots must be postmarked by Election Day and received by a county election office no later than Friday, Nov. 8, to be counted.

Schwab said this year’s numbers are difficult to compare to 2020 with the COVID-19 pandemic that was ongoing at the time. Additionally, turnout in presidential election cycles is higher than in the mid-term elections of 2018 and 2022.

Schwab said that at this point in the 2020 election, nearly 643,000 Kansans had already cast their ballots. That election finished with a 71 percent voter turnout.

At this point in the 2016 election, 375,857 voters had cast their ballots. By the end of the 2016 election, 67 percent of registered Kansas voters had cast their ballot.

“We are on track to set a record, so I encourage every voter to get out and exercise their constitutional right,” Schwab said in a release Friday.

