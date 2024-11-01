'Let's make it easy for everyone': Accessible options for voters with disabilities

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Election season is here, and ensuring accessible voting options is a top priority for many communities.

For voters like Mike Fredholm, who has been paralyzed for over 30 years, voting access can be a significant challenge.

“I broke my neck in a car crash. And so you quickly go from living one type of life to another type of life.” said Fredholm. “Elections for me have become much more important after my injury then before my injury.”

Fredholm understands the importance of exercising his right to vote.

“Voting is important and it's a very special thing that we have. I just feel deeply that you should always vote," said Fredholm

But oftentimes it's not always easy making it to the polling sites with a disability.

“Fortunately, because of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which was passed in 1990 and enacted in 1992, you should have access, equivalent access, to voting places. And I've been fairly lucky.”

The Americans with Disabilities Act requires polling sites to be accessible, one of those options is curbside voting.

According to the Election Assistance Commissioner, 17.7 million people with disabilities reported voting in the November 2020 elections.

“All I know is, if our goal is for everyone to participate and vote, let's make it easy so everyone can participate and vote," said Fredholm.

With options like curbside voting, it allows voters to cast their ballots from the comfort of their vehicles. It's a simple process: after arriving at the polling site.

“Think we're on a good path. I do know people that have had issues that I've heard stories of," said Fredholm

This option is designed to make voting easier for people who face mobility challenges, chronic illnesses, or other barriers to physically entering polling places. Election officials said it's important to make arrangements early.

"We'll be very busy inside the polls, and the lines will probably be somewhat long for curbside voting. So if you need it, please feel free to use it." said Shawn Kieffer Kansas City Director of Elections.

You can find a list of other accessibility options here.

