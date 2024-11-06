Missouri voters sign off on Amendment 3, overturn near-total ban on abortions in state

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missourians voted Tuesday to approve Amendment 3, clearing the way for the state's near-total ban on abortion to be overturned, according to the Associated Press.

Abortions in Missouri have been illegal, with the exception of medical emergencies, since 2022 when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade and Missouri House Bill 126 went into effect.

HB126, which was passed by the Missouri Legislature in 2019, included a trigger that banned nearly all abortions in the state if the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade.

It made no exceptions for cases of rape and incest.

Prior to HB126, abortions in Missouri were allowed up to 22 weeks.

Amendment 3, which goes into effect in 30 days, allows abortions up to fetal viability.

Fetal viability is defined as "the point in pregnancy when, in the good faith judgment of a treating health care professional and based on the particular facts of the case, there is a significant likelihood of the fetus’s sustained survival outside the uterus without the application of extraordinary."

Missourians for Constitutional Freedom, an abortion rights group, led efforts to get Amendment 3 on the general election’s ballot.

The group gathered thousands of signatures for the ballot initiative, which was later certified by the Missouri State of Secretary in August.

Just weeks later, anti-abortion advocates challenged the legality of Amendment 3, claiming it violated the Missouri Constitution and state law.

A lawsuit filed by the advocates said the language of Amendment 3 failed to "specify the laws and constitutional provisions that it would repeal, directly or by implication," according to a press release from Thomas More Society, the nonprofit that filed a lawsuit on behalf of lawmakers.

Ultimately, the Missouri Supreme Court ruled in September Amendment 3 could remain on the ballot.