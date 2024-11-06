U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley wins reelection bid over Democrat Lucas Kunce

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Josh Hawley won a second term as a United States senator from Missouri in Tuesday’s general election, according to the Associated Press.

Hawley, a Republican, defeated Democrat candidate Lucas Kunce and three other opponents.

The Hawley campaign reported raising over $26 million from January 2019 to Oct. 16, 2024, according to reports on the Federal Election Commission’s website.

The campaign spent more than $25 million, per the FEC.

Hawley, 44, is a native of Lexington, Missouri. He is married and has three children.

He graduated from Rockhurst High School in KCMO before attending Stanford University and Yale Law School.

Hawley served as attorney general before running for a senate seat in 2018.

He defeated Democrat Claire McCaskill with 51% of the vote.

Hawley serves on the Senate’s Judiciary, Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, Energy and Natural Resources, and Small Business and Entrepreneurship committees.