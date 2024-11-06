Watch Now
NewsElection 2024

Actions

Voters elect Republican Mike Kehoe as Missouri’s 58th governor

KEHOE WINNER.png
KSHB
KEHOE WINNER.png
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri voters elected Republican Mike Kehoe as the state’s 58th governor Tuesday during the general election, according to the Associated Press.

Kehoe garnered enough votes on Tuesday to defeat Democrat Crystal Quade, according to unofficial voting results.

In 2018, Kehoe was appointed by outgoing Gov. Mike Parson to serve as the state’s lieutenant governor

He was later elected to a full term in 2020.

Kehoe marks the fifth-straight Republican to hold the office, with Jay Nixon serving as the last Democratic governor from 2009-17.

During his campaign, Kehoe ran on an agenda that celebrated him coming from humble beginnings.

RELATED | Mike Kehoe's pitch to Missouri voters for governor race

Kehoe said he will lead the state with a focus on securing the U.S. border, eliminating the state’s income tax, defending the Second Amendment and supporting law enforcement.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo