Voters in Platte County to decide on sales tax aimed to support youth mental health

In the upcoming November election, Platte County voters will decide on a proposed quarter-cent sales tax aimed at supporting youth mental health services in the county.

“What we've seen across the country is that children and youth seem to have more and more anxiety, depression, suicidal, those kinds of issues that in the long-term cost a community very much more than if they had funds to prevent and do early intervention," said Synergy Service's Co-Executive Director Dennis Meier.

The need in the county is a reason Meier has played a key role in creating the Children's Service Fund.

“The fund is set up to provide access to mental health services that are really limited in Platte County," said Meier.

The proposed tax would generate $5 million annually, which a nine-person board would help decided how that money will be allocated to various youth-focused mental health organizations. The board would be appointed by county commissioners.

“There would be a committee of nine people, unelected people, just appointed officials that will decide each year how the money is spent. So there's no direct responsibility to the voters." said Platte County Commissioner Joe Vanover.

Commissioner Vanover who is voting against it has voiced the financial strain additional taxes may place on county taxpayers.

“Times are tough right now. The prices just continue to soar. Every time I go to a restaurant, I'm shocked at how much it costs just for a meal. And this adds to that burden on our society the hardest," said Vanover.

Meier said other neighboring counties have a similar fund and Platte County could benefit from the same.

“Access to mental health services are critical for nearly every aspect of society. And this initiative helps us make sure that kids and youth have access to that service," said Meier.

