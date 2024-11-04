What's it take to be a poll worker? One shares why they do it for Johnson County

KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas. Share your story idea with Olivia.

With record voter turnout already in early voting, it’ll take thousands of volunteers to keep Johnson County polling places running smoothly and safely on Election Day.

An election worker is there to guide voters from the moment they enter the doors until they’re leaving with their sticker. That’s why Johnson County Election Commissioner Fred Sherman says elections couldn’t happen without them.

“We could not conduct elections in this county or any jurisdiction without the volunteers and good service of true election worker heroes,” said Sherman.

Johnson County Election Commissioner

Johnson County will have upwards of 2000 volunteers working on Tuesday. The county didn’t struggle to meet the number they needed. Though in Kansas City, Missouri, election officials told us last month it’s a different story.

“Our goal is 1,300,” said KCMO Election Director Shawn Kieffer. “We're very close to our goal.”

One reason it’s been hard to hire is safety concerns. A Brennan Center survey found that 68% of election workers and officials had experienced threats in 2024.

Sherman said in Johnson County, they take safety seriously.

“We have a lot of protocols put into place in regard to safety and aspects if there is an emergency situation,” said Sherman.

Though the county says the only thing that's changed is the number of eyes on the election.

“There obviously is a lot more scrutiny in terms of the overall elections than it was, say, 10 or 20 years ago,” said Sherman.

Johnson County election worker

Jeff Nolte is an election worker whose “scrutiny” led him to the job.

“Lot of talk through the years about election interference and things like that, and I just wanted to make sure that I'd be part of the process and see how it ran,” said Nolte.

That was in 2020. He’s worked elections ever since.

“I realized that, you know, it's extremely up and up and lots of checks and balances,” said Nolte.

As voting continues, Sherman wants to remind people to be grateful for the thousands of workers that help make your vote count.

“The main focus is to service the voters, so the voters have a good, positive experience in casting their ballot, either during advanced voting or on election day,” said Sherman.