Faith in KC: KU Health System doctor on COVID-19 front lines discusses faith

Dr. Steven Stites of the University of Kansas Health System is one of the front line faces in KC’s fight against COVID-19. In this edition of Faith in KC, he talks with Taylor Hemness about how he’s used his faith as a guide during the pandemic.
Posted at 7:15 AM, Jul 25, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For most of the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Kansas Health System has provided weekday morning video updates, with doctors answering questions from a Facebook audience. Those updates are also used by doctors to provide updates on the status of the pandemic in Kansas City.

Dr. Steven Stites is the chief medical officer for the University of Kansas Health System and is frequently the "host" of the updates. For months, he's shared his thoughts, and often candid opinions, about the coronavirus and the vaccines against it.

Stites is also a Christian. This week, he spoke with KSHB 41 News about the conversations he's had with other people of faith and what he's learned about his own faith during the pandemic.

