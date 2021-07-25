Faith in KC: KU Health System doctor on COVID-19 front lines discusses faith

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For most of the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Kansas Health System has provided weekday morning video updates, with doctors answering questions from a Facebook audience. Those updates are also used by doctors to provide updates on the status of the pandemic in Kansas City.

Dr. Steven Stites is the chief medical officer for the University of Kansas Health System and is frequently the "host" of the updates. For months, he's shared his thoughts, and often candid opinions, about the coronavirus and the vaccines against it.

Stites is also a Christian. This week, he spoke with KSHB 41 News about the conversations he's had with other people of faith and what he's learned about his own faith during the pandemic.

LISTEN:

