Faith in KC: Religion in Kansas Project

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This month, KSHB 41 News Anchor Taylor Hemness examined the future of houses of worship post-COVID in a special 360 report .

In conjunction with that report, he reached out to the University of Kansas Religious Studies Department , to talk about its Religion in Kansas Project .

The project is a digital archive charting diverse religious experiences in Kansas.

The research involved in that project interviewed several pastors during the pandemic to examine multiple topics facing their churches.