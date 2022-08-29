Watch Now
Faith in KC: Religion in Kansas Project

Posted at 12:30 PM, Aug 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-29 14:06:57-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This month, KSHB 41 News Anchor Taylor Hemness examined the future of houses of worship post-COVID in a special 360 report.

In conjunction with that report, he reached out to the University of Kansas Religious Studies Department, to talk about its Religion in Kansas Project.

The project is a digital archive charting diverse religious experiences in Kansas.

The research involved in that project interviewed several pastors during the pandemic to examine multiple topics facing their churches.

