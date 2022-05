KANSAS CITY, MO — May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage month, and many members of that community in Kansas City practice Hinduism.

In this episode of Faith in KC, KSHB 41 anchor Taylor Hemness chats with Dr. Deb Bhaduri on behalf of the Hindu Temple and Cultural Center of Kansas City.

In their conversation, Dr. Bhaduri describes not only some of the tenets of his faith, but also what it's like to live in KC as a Hindu.