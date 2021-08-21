1 dead after Saturday morning crash in Fort Scott

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Saturday morning crash in Fort Scott killed a Gardner man.

Just after 7:30 a.m., the crash occurred on U.S. Highway 69 just north of S. National Avenue, according to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash report.

The KHP identified the man as Ira Parnell Toshavik, 48, of Gardner.

Toshavik was headed southbound on a motorcycle as a second vehicle was headed northbound.

After failing to negotiate a right-hand curve, Toshavik crossed over the center line, struck the front of the northbound vehicle and was ejected, according to the report.

Toshavik was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the second vehicle sustained minor injuries.