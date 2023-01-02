Watch Now
1 dead in early Monday morning 2-vehicle crash in Lawrence

Posted at 3:40 PM, Jan 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-02 16:40:29-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person died and a second person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash early Monday morning in Lawrence, Kansas.

According to the Lawrence Police Department, officers responded to the intersection at west 6th and Iowa Streets just before 2 a.m.

Officers attempted life-saving measures on one of the drivers who was pinned inside one of the vehicles. Paramedics later pronounced them dead at the scene.

The other driver, who was also pinned to a vehicle, was transported to an area hospital.


