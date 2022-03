KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person died Tuesday night in a two-vehicle crash at Metcalf Avenue and Foster Street in Overland Park.

Police said a vehicle was pulling onto Metcalf from Foster when the accident occurred.

The vehicle traveling south on Metcalf struck the side of the vehicle pulling onto Foster, police said.

The driver of the car coming from Foster died in the crash.

The victim's name was not released Tuesday night.

The second driver was not injured, according to police.