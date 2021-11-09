1 killed in crash on Woods Chapel Road in Lee’s Summit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lee’s Summit police said one person died Monday in a crash on Northeast Woods Chapel Road at Interstate 470.

A vehicle exiting from southbound I-470 struck a vehicle that was traveling west on Woods Chapel Road, according to police.

Both vehicles were significantly damaged.

The driver of the vehicle that was on Woods Chapel Road was pronounced dead at the scene. That person’s name has not been released, pending notification of family.

The driver of the vehicle exiting the interstate was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The Lee’s Summit Police Department Traffic Unit was reconstructing the accident and handling the investigation.