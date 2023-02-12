1 killed in hit-and-run early Saturday morning in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed in a traffic accident around 4 a.m. Saturday in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police report a white Honda HRV was traveling eastbound on Interstate 70 when it was rear-ended just west of Paseo by a black Dodge Challenger.

The Dodge was reportedly traveling at a “very high rate of speed” when it struck the Honda.

After the collision, the driver of the Dodge exited the Challenger, entered another vehicle and fled the scene, per KCPD.

The driver of the Honda was transported to an area hospital where they were declared deceased shortly after.

Investigation into the incident — the fifth traffic fatality of the year in KCMO — is ongoing.

