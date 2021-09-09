1 person, 2 dogs killed in Northland crash Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed in a crash on Interstate 35 in the Northland Wednesday night.

Kansas City, Missouri, police said the crash happened just before 10 p.m. on southbound I-35 at Chouteau Trafficway.

Witnesses told police a silver Chevrolet Aveo was traveling north in the southbound lanes when a white Buick Encore, traveling south in the southbound lanes, struck the Chevrolet almost head-on.

The driver of the Chevrolet was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead. Two dogs in the vehicle were also killed.

The driver of the Buick was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.