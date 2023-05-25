1 person dies in single-vehicle crash on I-470 at Woods Chapel Road in Lee's Summit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person died Thursday when a vehicle left the road and drove into the bridge pillar along the shoulder of Interstate 470 northbound at the Woods Chapel Road exit.

The one-vehicle crash happened shortly after 3 p.m. in Lee’s Summit. The vehicle caught fire after impact, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Several witnesses who saw the crash rushed to assist the driver, performing CPR and calling 911, MSHP said.

The person was transported to an area hospital, where they died.

The crash closed all lanes of northbound I-470 closed at Woods Chapel Road during the investigation. The interstate reopened around 4:30 p.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.