KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed Thursday night in a traffic crash at the Interstate 435 interchange with Interstate 70.

The crash happened about 10 p.m. on northbound I-435 to the westbound I-70 ramp.

Kansas City, Missouri, police shut down I-435 northbound at I-70 and westbound I-70 to northbound I-435.

No further details about the circumstances of the crash or who was involved was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.