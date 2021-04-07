1 person killed in Benton County crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Benton County, Missouri, Tuesday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 7 p.m. on state Highway MM west of Paradise Drive.

Investigators said a 2011 Ford Fusion left the roadway for unknown reasons, struck a ditch and ejected the driver.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle and was killed.

He was identified as 45-year-old George M. Cecil of Warsaw. MSHP said he was not wearing a seatbelt.