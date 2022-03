KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 435 near Northwest Skyview Avenue in the Northland Friday.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department was called to the scene just after 4 a.m.

One person was reportedly killed at the scene.

There were three other people inside the vehicle who were injured. Their conditions are unknown.

An investigation is underway.

This is a developing story and we'll bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.