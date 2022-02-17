1 person killed in single-vehicle crash, fire in Olathe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person died in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday in Olathe.

Police and fire crews were dispatched shortly after 11 p.m. to the area of West 155th Street and South Green Road after a reported fire, according to the Olathe Police Department.

The fire was the result of a vehicle that had left the road and struck a tree.

Fire crews extinguished the blaze, but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was in the vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call Olathe police at 913-971-6363 or the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at 916-474-TIPS (8477).