KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Overland Park.

The crash happened at 3:25 a.m. at West 95th Street and Switzer Road.

Police said a vehicle traveling west on West 95th Street struck a vehicle turning onto 95th Street.

No other details were available Sunday morning.

The Overland Park Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.