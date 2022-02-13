Watch
Plane crashes near Johnson County Executive Airport

Jason Crow/KSHB 41 News
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A plane crashed around 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning near the Johnson County Executive Airport in Olathe, Kansas.

Air traffic control indicates that the plane failed to take off and caught fire after crashing.

The Olathe Fire Department responded and put out the flames.

The crash took place between the airport and 151st Street.

There is currently no information known on any injuries in the crash.

The Olathe Fire Department is investigating the scene of the crash.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information is available.

