1 step close to beaver nuggets: Unified Government approves agreement for Buc-ee's location in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Beaver nuggets, gas station barbecue, and all the fuel pumps one could need are one step closer after the Unified Government Board of Commissioners approved a development agreement for a Buc-ee’s location in Kansas City, Kansas.

The widely-popular travel center submitted a plan to build a massive location near the Kansas Speedway.

The plan submitted by Buc-ee’s shows the location would be located at 601 Village West Parkway in KCK.

The UG unanimously passed the agreement.

Now that the development agreement is approved, the UG commission will still need to consider approving incentives for the developer.

Still, a development agreement indicates the UG commission intends to approve those things, a spokesperson for the UG said.

The location in KCK would be housed in a 74,000 square-foot building with 120 gas pumps and 12 electric charging stations, among other amenities.

Buc-ee’s plans to provide at least 560 parking spots to accommodate high volumes of visitors, longer lengths of stay, peak demands and employee parking.

Construction is expected to start in 2025 and completed in 2027.

