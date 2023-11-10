100-year-old World War II veteran recognized for his service during JoCo's Veterans Day Observance

LENEXA, Kan. — Johnson County held its 37th annual Veterans Day Observance Friday morning at the Kansas Army National Guard Armory in Lenexa, Kansas.

In the crowd was a special guest of honor, Robert Bob Watson, who served in World War II as a rail transportation officer in Germany. He even sat in on the Nuremberg Trials as a military police officer after being personally invited by a journalist.

With his grandson by his side, Watson stepped into the ceremony for a walk down memory lane, shaking hands with those in attendance to honor him.

“The greatest generation they call ‘em. It was great to see him still up and around,” said Donald Studnicka, a veteran in the audience.

For Watson’s service and sacrifice, he was recognized with a standing ovation. In his speech, he reveled yet another cause for celebration.

“Thank you so much for allowing me to spend one day, after my 100th birthday was celebrated yesterday,” said Watson.

The audience broke out in spontaneous singing of the "Happy Birthday" song — a heartwarming celebration for the 100-year-old veteran.

“I am just amazed that I was called upon to be here,” said Watson.

