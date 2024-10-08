11-year-old who survived being shot at Chiefs rally attends 1st Chiefs game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This summer, the United Way of Greater Kansas City sent a total of $1.2 million to shooting victims injured at the Chiefs' Super Bowl celebration.

The funds helped the Arellano family get back on their feet.

They were also able to get their 11-year-old son, Samuel Arellano, to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for Monday night's game against the Saints.

"The thing that happened to me parade, I just wanted to come to a game so I could celebrate my team win," Samuel Arellano said.

Samuel Arellano is still healing after he survived a bullet barely missing his lungs on Feb. 14.

In addition to his physical healing, he's been seeing a therapist for his mental health needs.

In the hours and days that followed the shooting, the 11-year-old's family never imagined the help they'd receive from the community.

KSHB 41 was at the Arellano household this summer to capture their surprise with how much they received from the KC Strong Fund.

Right then, they knew what they would need the money for.

"Helped a lot in different ways," said Antonio Arellano, Samuel's father. "The financial part was important. It's been a big help because we were struggling before that."

Despite what happened when Samuel was celebrating the Chiefs, he has been a huge fan for as long as his family could remember.

It was always a dream of his to see a game in person at the stadium, until his family received the financial assistance.

"I'm glad I'm here, because if I didn't get that money I wouldn't be here," Samuel said.

Whether the Chiefs win or not, the 11-year-old is able to find some joy in a situation he didn't ask to be in.

"Thank you United Way for giving us a lot of money and helping us with our medical bills — go Chiefs," he said.

