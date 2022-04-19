$110-million Smithfield Foods distribution center planned for Olathe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new $110 million “next-generation” distribution center is planned for Olathe.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said the facility will be operated for Smithfield Foods and is set to generate 127 new jobs, according to a news release Tuesday.

Any incentives used to land the project weren’t immediately disclosed.

The facility will make use of 18 automated cranes, which will help to move goods through what is described as “one of the largest temperature-controlled layer-picking systems in the world,” according to the press release.

The system breaks down product on pallets before reassembling them for distribution. The facility was designed by Lineage Logistics.

“Lineage Logistics’ decision to build the Smithfield Foods distribution center in Kansas is confirmation that our central location, strong infrastructure and world-class workforce are exactly what companies need to expand business operations,” Kelly said in a statement. “This project is a major win for Olathe and the state as a whole. Their investment helps solidify our role as a 21st century hub for transportation, logistics and distribution.”

The announcement is the second economic development announcement in as many days in the state.

Kelly announced plans Monday for a $650 million facility in Mahattan to research global biological threats.

