12 Chiefs season ticket holders spent 500 hours transforming a bus for home games

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's finally here...game one for the Chiefs.

"To come out here and actually set up again...it's literally a celebration, like a holiday to us. Nobody here went to work today," said Richard Tipton, a season ticket holder.

In the off season, this group wasn't sitting on their hands waiting for football to come back.

"We have transformed this bus," Tipton said. "Probably spent 500 hours in the last off-season."

Alyssa Jackson/KSHB 41 The names of the group's season ticket holders inside of the bus.

Before it was just a regular bus, now it's a bus for their own Chiefs Kingdom.

Tipton said: "Everybody has a name above the window."

Their group consists of 12 season ticket holders, but one is missing.

"Mark has been a die-hard Chiefs fan his entire life," he said.

Mark Hatcher – their #82 is what this is all about.

Jake Weller/KSHB 41 Chiefs season-ticket holders re-design bus in honor of their friend and die-hard fan, Mark Hatcher.

"We relish in the fact that we get to celebrate him every tailgate," Tipton said. "Even though he didn't get to see us win a championship, we know he's watching."

Whether the team takes the "W" or not, they're riding for Hatcher and the Chiefs.

"Nothing’s going to sway us," he said. "Ride or die, we're with the KC Chiefs."