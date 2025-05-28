12 Kansas City restaurants awarded $100K in 2nd round of grant to improve outdoor dining

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas announced Wednesday the recipients of a second round of the Outdoor Dining Enhancement Grant Program, awarding $100,000 to 12 Kansas City restaurants.

Second-round recipients include:



Novel Restaurant

Scott's Kitchen and Catering at Hangar 29

La Bodega

Ruby Jean's Juicery

Border Brewing Company

Fifth and Emery

Orange By Devoured

Mean Mule

Brewery Emperial

Torn Label Brewing Company

Trezo Mare Restaurant

Kansas City Taco Company

The second round of the grant program builds on the initial $200,000 program, awarded in December 2024 to 20 restaurants.

The first round of the grant program was funded through the city's 2024 Convention and Tourism Budget, with KC BizCare funding the second round.

Mayor Lucas said the goal of the grant is to support restaurants in boosting revenue, expanding business potential and contributing to the city's culinary scene.

"This second round of funding demonstrates our continued commitment to supporting Kansas City's exceptional restaurant community," Lucas said in a news release. "These businesses will use the grants to create inviting outdoor spaces that will serve our community well beyond the 2026 World Cup, contributing to the unique character that makes Kansas City a premier destination."

All applications underwent an evaluation process that included an administrative review to verify eligibility and documentation. An additional technical review was conducted by the city's public works department to assess the safety and feasibility of outdoor dining spaces, particularly those in public rights-of-way, per the mayor's office.

For more information about the Kansas City Outdoor Dining Enhancement Grant Program, visit here or contact KC BizCare at kcbizcare@kcmo.org or 816-513-2491.

—