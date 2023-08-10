12-year-old aspiring officer pays his respects to fallen Fairway officer Jonah Oswald

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The community feels it when an officer is killed in the line of duty.

"It's hard, we're not used to this," Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden said. "I don't think anyone gets used to this."

They ride together in formation and Oliver Davis rides with them.

"That was just so sad," said Davis, who's an aspiring officer. "I can't believe that happened."

Fallen Ofc. Jonah Oswald was a reflection of everything Davis wants to be.

5-year-old Oliver Davis poses with the Leawood Police Department on Sept. 14, 2016.

"He [Officer Oswald] died protecting our city so we can be safe," Davis said.

At 12 years old, it's not the flashing lights, the title or the badge.

"When I was four or five, all I wanted for Christmas was a police uniform," Davis said. "They protect people and I wanted to protect people."

Davis also wants to serve his community. He volunteers with local police departments and goes to nursing homes in his police uniform to give every resident a hug.

Brandi Davis

He's being shown that protection can sometimes mean sacrifice.

"It’s hard," Hayden said. "We’ve lost a few young men in the metro for senseless reasons."

He knows it can mean leaving home one day and not coming back.

"I just want to help people even if that makes me get my life taken away from me," Davis said. "I'll pass away knowing I helped and saved some people."

Still, Davis wears his badge proudly.

"The police officers they are my heroes," he said.

He looks to those who've come before him.

Oliver Davis with Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden.

"It's huge," Hayden said. "It's why we do what we do."

Davis waits until one day he gets his turn.

"When I grow up, I want to be a police officer," he said.

Oliver Davis during the Kansas Law Enforcement Ride for the Fallen on May 5, 2022.

