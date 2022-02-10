12-year-old figure skater draws inspiration from Winter Olympics

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Reagan Agness has been skating since she was five years old.

Her parents decided one winter day to get out and try something new as a family.

"It really just kind of like clicked the first day that I went, the first thing I said to my parents the next day was, c='Can we go again?'" Agness remembered.

Now, at 12 years old, Reagan is taking her dreams seriously and training hard.

That hard work is paying off for the pre-teen, as she can do a double axel, triple salchow and is currently an Intermediate Lady.

It is a milestone to have that double axel by 12, so she kind of hit that, so that's good," Reagan's mom, Courtney Agness said.

But the advanced moves don't just happen overnight.

Reagan trains multiple times a day, has different coaches for different skill work, mentors and attends meetings to look over her past performances.

Not only does Reagan love to figure skate, but she also loves watching, especially during the Winter Olympics.

The Agness family watches every Olympics together and says it's awesome to see some of the figure skating athletes do some of the same moves Reagan can do.

Between her dedication, training and note-taking during the Winter Olympics, it's not hard for the 12-year-old to imagine herself on the world's biggest stage one day.

"I mean anything is possible as long as you put your time and mind to it," Reagan said.

