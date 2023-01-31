Watch Now
13 Raymore-Peculiar buses delayed Tuesday morning due to difficulty starting amid cold

Posted at 6:30 AM, Jan 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-31 07:44:04-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Raymore-Peculiar School District says 13 school buses are delayed Tuesday morning due to difficulty getting the buses started amid the cold.

The district says bus routes are likely to be delayed by 15-20 minutes.

Ray-Pec schools says the delayed buses include bus 5, 6, 7, 9, 11, 12, 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 30 and 38.

The district announced the delay on social media.

Families in the district should plan accordingly.

