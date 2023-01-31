13 Raymore-Peculiar buses delayed Tuesday morning due to difficulty starting amid cold

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Raymore-Peculiar School District says 13 school buses are delayed Tuesday morning due to difficulty getting the buses started amid the cold .

The district says bus routes are likely to be delayed by 15-20 minutes.

Ray-Pec schools says the delayed buses include bus 5, 6, 7, 9, 11, 12, 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 30 and 38.

The district announced the delay on social media.

These buses are delayed this morning: 5, 6, 7, 9, 11, 12, 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 30, and 38.



There is difficulty getting all buses started due to the cold temperatures. Routes could be delayed 15 to 20 minutes. pic.twitter.com/tYokXQHuwM — Ray-Pec Schools (@RayPec) January 31, 2023

Families in the district should plan accordingly.