13-year-old Platte County boy dies after being struck by a vehicle on 45 Highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 13-year-old boy died Monday night after being struck by a car Saturday while crossing an intersection in Weston.

The Platte County Sheriff's Office responded shortly after 7 p.m. to the area of 45 Highway near Fifth Street, where Chase Archambault was one of three juveniles crossing 45 Highway when he was hit, according to Major Erik Holland, of the Platte County Sheriff's Office. The other juveniles were uninjured.

A GoFundMe campaign, which had raised more than $13,000 in less than eight hours, was started on Tuesday and funds "will be used to advocate and support some type of safe crossing at that intersection and a memorial." Remaining funds will go toward creating a scholarship, according to the campaign.

Archambault, who participated in football, track and wrestling, had recently turned 13 and was a "funny and witty young man," according to the campaign.

"He loved others and always tried to make people feel special, whether giving them a hug, making them laugh or flashing his infectious smile," the campaign stated. "Some of his favorite activities were hunting, fishing, snow boarding, camping, video gaming, spending time with family and friends and sharing his plethora of facts, especially about dinosaurs."

The driver of the vehicle that hit Archambault stayed on the scene, according to Holland. The driver was cooperative and showed no signs of impairment, Holland said.

The investigation is ongoing.