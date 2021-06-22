14-year-old boy dies following incident in Bonner Springs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 14-year-old boy is dead following an incident Monday morning in Bonner Springs.

Police responded just before 10 a.m. to the 2200 block of South 138th Street, where officers determined that two juveniles were “riding on a vehicle driven by another juvenile when one of them fell from the moving vehicle,” according to a news release.

The boy who fell from the vehicle was transported to an area hospital, where he later died.

Police have not yet released the identity of the victim.

There is no additional information at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.