1587 Prime steakhouse by Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce to open summer 2025

1587 Prime, a steakhouse concept from Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce, could debut as early as this summer.

Mahomes and Kelce are working with hospitality group Noble 33 to open the “modern American steakhouse” at the Loews Kansas City Hotel in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

The group is working with Johnson Studio at Cooper Carry on the design of the restaurant.

A press release Tuesday revealed that guests will enter the restaurant from the street level and walk through a “stadium tunnel” before arriving at the host stand and a 10-foot-wide refrigerated meat display.

Designers also plan cues in reference to football and the careers of Mahomes and Kelce. The entrance floor will feature brass inlay tick markers to resemble lines on a football field, and red marbling on the tabletops will serve as a reference to the players’ team colors.

The 10,000-square-foot restaurant will have 238 seats across two levels. A 20-seat central bar is planned for the first floor. The restaurant will also feature private dining rooms, a grand piano at the primary staircase, custom art installations and a private entrance for VIPs.

News of the restaurant partnership was first revealed in March 2024.

—